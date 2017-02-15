Evacuations were ordered Wednesday afternoon at a high-rise construction site in San Francisco's South of Market. (Feb. 15, 2017)

Records from the Office of Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, from the U.S. Department of Labor reveal two companies working on the 41 Tehama St. construction site have a history of violations.

Firefighters responded to the construction site on Wednesday to investigate reports of an unstable structure on top of the building.

City records show Bovis Lend Lease is the general contractor that applied for the construction permit at 41 Tehama Street. The Investigative Unit reviewed OSHA inspection records for Bovis Lend Lease from the past decade and found nearly 40 violations at sites across the country.

The company is one of the largest general contractors operating in the United States. It's unclear if that number of violations is considered high for a company that large.

In 2008, OSHA cited the company for workplace safety violations at a structure in New York City. The company oversaw the demolition of a building that caught fire and killed two people.

The Investigative Unit also uncovered new details about another company, Pacific Structures. According to its website, the company is in charge of concrete work at the San Francisco construction site.

OHSA records show the company had six violations on projects across the country since 2013.

OSHA accident records show that an employee was injured by pieces of falling drywall while he was working on a Pacific Structures construction site. The report says the drywall was not stacked properly.