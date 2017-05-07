Our country is in the middle of an opioid epidemic. For a decade prescriptions for painkillers soared, creating a generation of people dependent on pills. While the nation scrambles to find replacements for pills, the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit found one of the most promising alternatives is difficult to study. That’s because its marijuana, a drug the feds aren’t ready to embrace. Liz Wagner reports in a story that aired on May 7, 2017.

After watching a generation of patients fall victim to overdoses and addiction from the mass prescribing of pain pills, researchers seeking alternatives to prescription opioids are turning more frequently to a drug the federal government has long said is neither safe nor effective for the treatment of any medical condition.

A growing consensus in the scientific and medical community points to marijuana having the potential to reduce patients’ dependence on prescription painkillers and help roll back the opioid epidemic ravaging communities across the United States.

Although some government agencies, such as the National Institutes of Health, are slowly evolving their stance on cannabis, others like the Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration aren’t convinced of its medical potential. They classify marijuana as a Schedule I drug, alongside drugs such as heroin and ecstasy, and say more clinical trials are needed to demonstrate an accepted medical use for the plant and its extracts.

Some researchers who spoke with NBC Bay Area called it a bit of a catch-22. The government wants to see more tests, but because it’s a Schedule I drug, researchers studying the therapeutic effects of marijuana are subject to tight controls and limited federal funding.

“I’m a total believer,” said Marin County pain management doctor Michael Moskowitz, who has practiced medicine for 40 years. “I’m not a believer like I believe in the religion of marijuana. I’m a believer in the science of it.”

Moskowitz has been tracking the results of 78 patients using medical cannabis in conjunction with prescription opioids. His data shows more than half of those patients were able to reduce their dependence on opioids, and five have stopped taking them altogether.

“I was listening to people say they are lowering their medicines, but when I actually looked at the data, I was blown away,” Moskowitz said.

One of those five patients is an East Bay grandmother who suffered through a decade of sometimes unbearable chronic pain after neck surgery, a car crash and breast cancer. She asked her name be kept private over concerns her career in healthcare could be impacted, despite the recent legalization of marijuana in California.

“I feel like if I pulled all of my hair out it would be better than what I was going through,” she said.

California Opioid Prescriptions 2008 – 2015 California opioid prescriptions rose 20% between 2008 and 2015. COUNTY 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 Alameda 778,311 777,277 912,361 889,869 913,749 914,672 916,430 874,769 Contra Costa 704,694 720,474 827,990 803,380 813,737 819,091 830,998 801,117 Marin 162,796 157,563 184,324 176,608 177,145 176,845 173,760 166,319 Napa 95,958 98,816 110,450 102,752 106,588 109,624 112,729 122,942 San Francisco 390,478 417,795 442,072 421,641 419,539 404,755 385,624 370,482 San Mateo 319,075 318,376 367,938 356,632 361,049 356,640 351,320 340,187 Santa Clara 678,887 693,700 794,795 774,044 779,671 765,151 763,259 742,442 Solano 301,771 314,746 356,336 356,875 360,939 366,085 378,086 368,534 Sonoma 400,107 400,021 458,931 441,768 452,022 457,995 455,538 446,855 TOTAL 3,832,077 3,898,768 4,455,197 4,323,569 4,384,439 4,370,858 4,367,744 4,233,647 Source: California Department of Justice, Controlled Substance Utilization Review and Evaluation System Data

Just like tens of millions of other Americans, she relied on a bevy of prescription painkillers to get her through each day.

According to federal data, more than one-third of people in the United States age 12 and over took prescription pain killers in 2015. Even in the Bay Area, where the epidemic is mild compared to other parts of the country, state data shows about 1,200 people have died from prescription opioid overdoses between 2011 and 2015.

Bay Area Prescription Opioid Deaths by County 2008-2015 Acute poisoning deaths involving prescribed opioid pain relievers such as hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine, and fentanyl. Death related to chronic use of drugs excluded. COUNTY 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2008-15 2011-15 Sonoma 52 36 45 21 20 10 25 21 230 97 Marin 24 23 22 5 9 5 2 3 93 24 Contra Costa 53 36 29 35 34 35 40 38 300 182 Solano 14 15 17 13 2 2 18 13 94 48 Napa 4 6 5 4 1 6 4 5 35 20 San Mateo 14 14 14 13 15 20 17 18 125 83 Santa Clara 31 33 38 53 32 39 45 47 318 216 San Francisco 14 88 101 99 52 65 58 72 549 346 Alameda 14 21 30 38 29 31 36 47 246 181 Total 220 272 301 281 194 213 245 264 1,990 1,197 California 1,443 1,616 1,557 1,548 1,318 1,412 1,449 1,382 11,725 7,109 Source: California Department of Public Health

The grandmother says she took the drugs responsibly and never developed any dependency issues, but remained wary after a career in healthcare exposed her to their potential harm.

When Moskowitz approached her about trying medical cannabis, she was nervous at first. She had no interest in "getting high." But faced with the alternative of chronic pain and a dependence on prescription painkillers, she decided to dip her toes in the water, and started with a strain low in THC, the principal psychoactive component of cannabis.

“I wasn’t sure if it would work or not,” she said. “I was nervous and shy about the whole process until I began to realize I was getting better.”

Moskowitz refers patients to Synergy Wellness, a medical cannabis collective in Marin County that specializes in products that heal without the high. Owner Leonard Leinow says half his members are patients seeking medical marijuana to get off their pain pills.



Although Moskowitz has seen success with his own patients and believes marijuana should have a prominent place in treating pain, he says more clinical trials are needed to sway the greater medical community.

That’s exactly what Dr. Donald Abrams, chief of hematology and oncology at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, is working on right now.

“Most doctors have adopted the stigma that [cannabis] is a substance of abuse and has no accepted medical use,” Abrams said.

Abrams became interested in studying cannabis in the early 1990’s and has since become one of the world’s foremost experts on its therapeutic potential. In 2016, he was part of a committee at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine that spent six months reviewing all of the published literature on the health benefits of cannabis and its compounds.

“It’s very difficult to find published studies in the literature looking for a potential benefit of cannabis,” Abrams said. “As an oncologist in San Francisco for three-plus decades, I can tell you that I’ve seen my cancer patients decrease the doses of opiates or wean totally of them altogether by using cannabis.”

Abrams said there’s a need for more randomized, placebo-controlled studies to gain a full understanding of the plant and convince the greater medical community of its potential. Now, Abrams is running just one of eight clinical human trials in the country funded by the National Institutes of Health that study the medical benefits of cannabis or one of its compounds.

This is the kind of study officials at the FDA and DEA want to see more of before accepting cannabis as a drug with medical benefits.

“The FDA’s scientific and medical evaluation has determined that the marijuana plan continues to have high potential for abuse and does not meet the criteria outlined by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for currently accepted medical use, requiring its continued placement in Schedule I under law,” FDA spokesperson Michael Felberbaum said in a written statement.

But some agencies within the federal government, such as the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), are slowly shifting their positions on cannabis. A recently posted entry on NIDA’s website discussed the potential of cannabis to reduce prescription opioid use in pain patients.

“Research into the effects of cannabis on opioid use in pain patients is limited, but data suggest that medical cannabis treatment may reduce the dose of opioids required for pain relief. In addition to its research portfolio on the roles of the cannabinoid and opioid systems in pain, NIDA is funding additional studies that will provide data relating to medical marijuana and opioids,” it says.

This position represents a significant policy shift for the agency, which prior to 2015, only funded studies on the potential harm of cannabis.

Another recent NIDA study looking at Medicare prescription drug data found that opioid prescriptions were significantly down in states with access to medical cannabis.

Even the DEA, which has yet to budge on its position that marijuana should remain a Schedule I drug, recently began approving more growers to meet the rising demand from researchers. As of now, the only approved source of cannabis for research purposes is a lab at the University of Mississippi.

Yet others in the federal government, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, remain unconvinced that tight controls on marijuana should be lifted.

"I am astonished to hear people suggest that we can solve our heroin crisis by legalizing marijuana so people can trade one life-wrecking dependency for another," Sessions said at a recent conference for Virginia law enforcement officials.

For researchers like Abrams, the strict controls on cannabis limit his ability to study the drug. He not only needs to get approval from a handful of government agencies, but it can also take a long time to obtain the product and there are limited strains available for testing.

“As long as we have the DOJ making decisions as opposed to scientists and physicians, something is broken,” he said.

But Abram says those hoops are worth jumping through given the potential he sees in the plant.

“It’s a lot of work and there are a lot of barriers, but I still think that they’re worth trying to overcome to answer important questions,” he said.

