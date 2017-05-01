San Francisco is claiming victory after settling an 11-month Airbnb lawsuit that attempted to restrict the city’s ability to weed out illegal short-term rentals.

“We have successfully defended San Francisco’s common-sense regulations on short-term rentals,” City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a statement. “This agreement helps protect the city’s precious housing supply by obligating these companies to ensure that all their listings are legal and properly registered."

As a result of the settlement, home-sharing companies Airbnb and HomeAway will now require their users to provide proof they are properly registered with the city before allowing them to post their short-term rental listings online.

Additionally, hosts will now be able to register with the city using directly from the websites of Airbnb and HomeAway.

"Similar to other agreements we have established with cities all around world, this agreement puts in place the systems and tools needed to help ensure our community is able to continue to share their homes," Airbnb said in a statement.

Airbnb filed its lawsuit in June of last year to block San Francisco from enacting tougher regulations that would slap home-sharing companies with pricey fines and possible criminal penalties if they post rental listings that aren’t registered with the city.

Affordable housing advocates partly blame short-term rentals for driving up home prices in the city. Rental hosts, however, argue home-sharing helps residents afford to live in high-priced San Francisco.

The city’s attempt to crackdown on illegal listings followed an NBC Bay Area investigation in May that revealed thousands of short-term rental hosts in San Francisco continue to break the law by failing to complete the city’s required registration process.

City law defines a short-term rental as lasting 30 days or less. Since February 2015, San Francisco has required short-term rental hosts to register with the city and remain the primary resident of the home they plan to rent out.

Currently, 2,100 hosts are registered with the Office of Short-Term Rentals to legally rent out their homes. However, the Investigative Unit discovered Airbnb alone had 8,800 hosts listing its site as of late 2016. That means at least 76 percent of hosts in San Francisco are seemingly breaking the law.

In June 2016, one month after the Investigative Unit aired its original report, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors took steps to begin holding home-sharing companies, including Airbnb, accountable for any illegal short-term rentals they post on their websites. The change in law was scheduled to take effect in July 2016 and would have required home-sharing websites to verify that listings are registered with the city before posting them online. Otherwise, companies could face government issued penalties of up to $1,000 per day and potential criminal penalties.

The ordinance, however, never went into effect. The city held off on enacting the new law after Airbnb filed its lawsuit against San Francisco and requested a judge issue a preliminary injunction to halt the new law.

Currently, San Francisco can issue fines and criminal penalties to property owners who rent out their homes without first registering with the Office of Short-Term Rentals. The new ordinance, however, would extend those penalties to companies like Airbnb.