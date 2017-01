The National Mall was covered in snow on Thursday, a day before Donald Trump's inauguration as 45th president of the United States.

People were out selling "Make America Great Again" pins and hats. Others were carrying protest signs and wearing pink hats.

Take a look for yourself.

Post from RICOH THETA. - Spherical Image - RICOH THETA

