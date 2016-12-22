There was quite a busy season for a team of firefighters in Durant, Oklahoma. Now, the six cuties make up a unique twist on the station's Christmas card. The babies, all born between Feb. and June 2016, posed in the perfectly precious photo shoot for the Durant station, made up of 33 firefighters. The station wanted to show how brotherhood and family are what really defines them. "Instead of sending out the traditional Christmas card with a photograph of the crew in front of the station, it was decided that it would be great to showcase what was really important to our firefighters: family. Here are some photos from the department’s newest additions."