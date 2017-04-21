Bebe Is Closing All 175 of Its Stores

Bebe expects to close all of its brick-and-mortar locations by the end of May, the clothing retailer said in a filing Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The chain had previously said it was committed to closing 21 locations, which represented roughly 12 percent of its total outlets, CNBC reported.
The move comes amid speculation that the company plans to transition to an online-only model.
Bebe didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago