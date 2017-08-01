Dow Nears 22,000

U.S. stocks kicked off August by opening higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average nearing the 22,000 mark.
The Dow is coming off its strongest monthly performance since February, having risen 2.54 percent, CNBC reported.
Major indexes hit record highs in July as investors shrugged off Washington turmoil and geopolitical tension.
"Stock Market could hit all-time high (again) 22,000 today. Was 18,000 only 6 months ago on Election Day. Mainstream media seldom mentions!" President Donald Trump tweeted.
The gains come with many companies beating expectations for earnings lately. Tech giant Apple is set to report its earnings Tuesday after markets close.
Published 2 hours ago