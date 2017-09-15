Expert analyst said even after consumer issues are fixed, the threat does not disappear. (Published 5 hours ago)

Equifax said Friday that its top information and security executives were retiring, effective immediately as the company reels from its disclosure last week that it suffered a massive data breach potentially affecting 143 million people in the U.S., CNBC reported.

Chief information officer David Webb will be replaced by Mark Rohrwasser, who has led Equifax International IT operations since joining the company in 2016.

Chief security officer Susan Mauldin will be replaced by Russ Ayres, who will serve in the position in the interim. Before his appointment, Ayres served as Equifax's vice president of IT.

Equifax announced last week it experienced a data breach that could potentially affect 143 million consumers in the U.S. The company said it first noticed suspicious traffic on July 29.