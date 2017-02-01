Facebook reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts' estimates on Wednesday, and revenue that topped expectations, as ad revenue grew 53 percent in a quarter.
Shares rose 3 percent after hours.
Facebook's ad business zoomed higher, as retailers poured money into snagging customers during the busy holiday shopping season. Only Google rivals Facebook when it comes to digital advertising dominance.
Facebook now has 1.146 billion daily mobile active users.
"Our business did well in 2016, but we have a lot of work ahead to help bring people together," Zuckerberg said in a statement.
