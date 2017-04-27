Dallas-based Southwest Airlines plans to end the common industry practice of overbooking flights.

In a CNBC interview, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said "I’ve made the decision and the company’s made the decision that we’ll cease to overbook going forward."

Kelly said the last thing that the company want to do is "deny a customer their flight. We’re going to work very hard to eliminate as many pain points for travel ... as possible."

The move comes less than a month after the forcible removal of a man on a United Airlines flight.

Overbooking flights then rebooking passengers to free up space is legal—the Department of Transportation has general guidelines about overbooked flights and how to compensate barred passengers. Europe has a different set of rules.

U.S. airlines bumped 40,000 passengers last year, not counting those who volunteered to give up their seats. United booted 3,765.

On Thursday, United announced 10 policy changes stemming from the incident, including an increase in the incentives offered to overbooked passengers up to $10,000.