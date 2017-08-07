President Donald Trump's leadership style could be affecting workplace behavior on a large scale, NBC News reports.

HR and leadership experts say a "Trump effect" has permeated through corporate America, with reports of cursing in the office, lying about resume details and spreading rumors about co-workers on the rise.

Unethical behavior can hurt productivity and affect workplace morale, the experts say. A survey by the Workplace Bullying Institute in April found that 46 percent of workers said their relationships with colleagues have deteriorated since the 2016 election.

"Trump is serving as a negative kind of role model," said Seth Spain, an assistant professor of organizational behavior and human resources at the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University. "They see his behavior, they see that it worked, it was effective, and use that as a model."

