An avalanche that hit two vehicles early Monday morning has forced the closure of Highway 89 between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows to be shut down.

The avalanche sent snow rolling down the hill at Alpine Meadows about 12:45 a.m., according to NBC affiliate in Sacramento, KCRA.

The good news is that the men inside the cars were rescued. David Ortiz and Neale Allen Shutler and told KCRA they felt lucky to be alive.

The snow from the slide has been cleared to the side of the road, but Highway 89 between Squaw Valley and Fairway in Tahoe City remains closed because crews are worried about additional avalanches.