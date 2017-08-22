California Leaders Eye Lead Exposure Reduction

State lawmakers want to cut lead exposure. The issue of elevated lead levels in water gained national attention because of the crisis in Flint, Michigan. In California, one proposed bill would urge doctors to ask more questions to assess a family's risk of lead exposure. The health department would be held to higher standards when it comes to reporting that data. Another bill would require school districts to test their water for lead and fix any contaminations.
Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 2 hours ago