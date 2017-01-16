Dead Zebra Washes into Ocean, Spotted near Hearst Castle

A dead zebra was spotted on the rocks next to the Pacific Ocean in Central California. (Jan. 15, 2017)

A dead zebra that cropped up along a Central California beach has some scratching their heads and wondering how the animal, which was found without most of its hide, died, NBC affiliate KSBY reported.

Authorities on Saturday were alerted about the washed-up carcass. California State Parks and sheriff's officials told KSBY that the zebra may have died from natural causes before being swept into the ocean by a recent round of winter weather.

A majority of the animal's hide was missing as of Sunday afternoon, leaving some to wonder if the animal was skinned at some point, KSBY reported.

"I have not taken a picture of (the zebra) and I think that tells you a lot," Andreas Zetzche, a visitor to San Simeon, said.

Officials with Hearst Castle own the zebra, but they have not yet asked for an investigation into a possible skinning, according to KSBY.

A herd of zebras is a frequent spectacle along Highway 1 near Hearst Castle. Officials told KSBY that this instance isn't the first time a dead zebra belonging to Hearst Castle has died before being found near the Pacific Ocean.

The carcass was still nestled along the rocks as of Sunday afternoon, according to KSBY. Officials do not plan to remove the dead animal because there is no smell.