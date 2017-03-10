Elephant Shows Off His Shiny Tusks

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo added brass caps to an elephant's broken tusks. The park's only male elephant has a fancy look. Vus'musi is the first elephant in Fresno to get brass caps on his tusks to keep him healthy. The elephant arrived from San Diego with cracked tusks. The caps prevent Musi from breaking his tusks, which can lead to possible infections. A local company called Fresno Valves, brass caps were made free of charge. Zookeepers say when Musi's tusks grow out long enough he may no longer need brass caps anymore.