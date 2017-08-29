Flags Burned in Modesto Neighborhood

Investigators are trying to figure out who burned American flags and a blue line police flag that were hanging outside homes in a Modesto neighborhood. Homeowners woke up over the weekend and found that their flag holders were empty. Modesto police counted at least 10 missing flags. Officers later found some of the flags, but they had been burned in several piles in the neighborhood. Neighbors said they have surveillance video showing a group of minors setting the flags on fire. They have ruled the fires as arson.