You put your whole heart in! Nurses at an Illinois hospital went the extra mile, attending a 3-year-old patient's Hokey Pokey party to cheer her up. (Published Thursday, March 2, 2017.)

A video of nurses going above and beyond -- doing the Hokey Pokey -- with a sick 3-year-old patient has been viewed thousands of times across social media, melting hearts across the nation.

Little Madison Austin came across a video of the Hokey Pokey on YouTube and was hooked.

Madison, born with Neuronal Migration Disorder, a rare birth defect that affects brain and muscle development, was admitted to the Illinois hospital in early February. She was admitted for the long stay after she began having seizures, Today reports. She ended up having the flu, rhinovirus and three different infections.

She asked nurses at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, to come to her room for a "Hokey Pokey party." And boy, did they ever. The video, which has been shared more than a thousand times, shows how little extra effort the nurses gave made Madison so happy.

"After all that Madison has been through in her life, she is the happiest, funniest, spunkiest, most polite child ever," Madison's mom, Krista Austin, told TODAY Parents.