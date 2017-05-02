An Escondido man is in custody, booked on a charge of first-degree murder, in a homicide investigation that involves the popular social media app Snapchat.



According to the Escondido Police Department (EPD), witnesses reported seeing the death of a friend via Snapchat on Saturday around 3 p.m.

Police were alerted to the incident by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

The witnesses identified the suspect as 19-year-old Salvador Sanchez from Escondido.

Sanchez allegedly got into a disagreement with the victim, a man, while drinking in Escondido, police said.

During a fight, Sanchez is suspected of killing the victim, and then dumping the body in the 49100 block of E. Paradise Creek Lane in Valley Center.

Escondido Police Lt. Justin Murphy told NBC 7, Sanchez allegedly only posted text statements on Snapchat that alluded to the victim's death. There were no photos or video depicting the incident.

Witnesses, who knew the suspect and the victim, reported the incident.

The victim's body was found Sunday. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.

Police arrested Sanchez on Sunday just before 3 p.m. and booked him into Vista Jail.

Sanchez will be arraigned Wednesday, according to LT. Justin Murphy with the Escondido Police Department. He's currently booked into the county jail on a first-degree murder charge.



Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. John O'Donnell at (760) 839-4756.