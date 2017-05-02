Mexican Singer Luis Miguel Arrested in Los Angeles After Repeatedly Skipping Court Hearings | NBC Bay Area
Mexican Singer Luis Miguel Arrested in Los Angeles After Repeatedly Skipping Court Hearings

By Rhea Mahbubani and NBC Miami staff

    Mexican singer Luis Miguel.

    Popular Mexican singer Luis Miguel was arrested in Los Angeles on Tuesday after failing to appear in court over a breach of contract lawsuit, his attorney said.

    Manager William Brockhaus represented Miguel from 2013 to 2015, but filed a lawsuit against the musician last year. Brockhaus claims that Miguel owes him over $1 million, but reneged on their compensation agreement, according to Telemundo Noticias.

    Judge Virginia Phillips ordered the star to make payments on his outstanding debt, but Miguel failed to do so. So she ordered the seizure of the musician’s luxury Rolls Royce, NBC Miami reported.

    Miguel, however, also skipped court hearings, according to Telemundo Noticias. Phillips issued an arrest warrant on April 17 after Miguel failed to appear in court for the third time.

    The singer is due back in court on Tuesday.

