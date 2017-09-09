In this file image, anti-abortion activists hold a rally opposing federal funding for Planned Parenthood. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

A new measure aimed for the 2018 ballot could criminalize abortion as first-degree murder, announced Secretary of State, Alex Padilla on Friday.

Anti-abortion supporters have been cleared to begin collecting signatures for a proposal that would not only make abortion murder but also seeks to expand the definition of abortion, including forms of birth control and in vitro fertilization, according to a report from the Sacramento Bee.

The proponent, Daniel Ehinger, announced the news on his Facebook page stating, "We received our circulating title to gather signatures and work to get Abolishing Abortion on the November 6th, 2018 ballot through a state ballot initiative that would amend our constitution. Please pray for our efforts. JESUS!"



In order for the initiative to qualify for the ballot, Ehinger, would need to gather 585,407 registered voter signatures.

If the measure does reach the 2018 ballot it is expected to be challenged on constitutional grounds for eliminating women’s rights, the Sacramento Bee reports.



