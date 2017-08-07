Tightening Water Restrictions in Sacramento

Leaders in one Northern California City want to tighten rules for water use despite the end of the state’s drought. People who live in Sacramento have been limited to watering two days a week since the drought started. City leaders are now looking into a plan to make that permanent. The new rules could be approved at a city council meeting Tuesday. Landscaped areas that are open to the public would be exempt from the rules. Those areas includes parks, sports fields and golf courses. Some residents feel it goes too far, but others are supportive. Violators would receive a warning for the first offense and a $50 fine if there is a second offense within one year.