Bad news for people attempting to return to the Bay Area from Lake Tahoe.

Interstate 80 is completely shut down in both directions Sunday afternoon between Colfax and the California-Nevada state line because of hazardous driving conditions caused by heavy snow and low visibility, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Caltrans crews said at 12 p.m. that they do not know when the roadway will be reopened.

Highway 50, the other main artery linking the Central Valley with Lake Tahoe, has also been impacted by the treacherous conditions. The highway is reduced to one lane in each direction from three miles east of Pollock Pines to one mile west of Riverton as of 12 p.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Chains are also required for all travelers except vehicles with four-wheel drive and snow tires.

This weekend's round of wet weather was forecasted to dump roughly one to two feet of fresh snow aross the Sierra Nevada. Snow showers and gusty winds prompted officials to implement a winter storm warning, which will remain in effect until 4 p.m.

For the latest road conditions, visit the California Department of Transportation website or follow Caltrans on Twitter.