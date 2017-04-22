UC Davis Vending Machine Sells Plan B Emergency Contraceptive | NBC Bay Area
BayArea-Earth-Week-Desktop

UC Davis Vending Machine Sells Plan B Emergency Contraceptive

By Rhea Mahbubani

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area, File image

    University of California, Davis students can now slip a $30 bill into a vending machine that will spit out a Plan B emergency contraceptive.

    The vending machine that offers what is commonly known as the morning-after pill has been on campus since early April, the Sacramento Bee reported.

    UC Davis is among the first universities in the United States to offer contraception via a vending machine, but former student senator Parteek Singh said he has spent two years working with university officials to make it possible, according to the Sacramento Bee.

    The vending machine also sells condoms, tampons, sanitary pads, pregnancy tests and pain relievers.

    Critics say students could start to rely on Plan B instead of other types of contraception, according to Fox40.

    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices