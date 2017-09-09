Visiting Muir Woods Will Require Reservation in 2018

Visitors walk along a path of Coastal Redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument in Mill Valley, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Visiting Muir Woods National Monument in Mill Valley is about to get a little harder.

Large crowds and overwhelming traffic have led officials to start capping visitors in 2018. Anyone hoping to visit the popular destination will now be required to have a reservation to park a vehicle or ride a shuttle bus into the park.

The only way to avoid having to make a reservation in advance is by hiking your way in.

The new system expects the daily parking reservations to vary based on the season – approximately 500 spaces in the low season and 900 in the peak. The park is also expecting an estimated 100,000 shuttle reservations per year, the SF Gate reports.

Although reservations will not be implemented until next year, park officials are hoping to spread the news so people can become aware of how to plan their visits.



