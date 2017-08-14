Apple, Aetna Hold Secret Meetings to Bring the Apple Watch to Aetna Customers: Sources - NBC Bay Area
Apple, Aetna Hold Secret Meetings to Bring the Apple Watch to Aetna Customers: Sources

Apple Watch recently surpassed Fitbit as the top-selling health-tracking device, after shipments reached an estimated 22 million in early 2017.

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, File
    This September 9, 2014, file photo shows the Apple Watch displayed during an Apple special event at the Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Cupertino, California.

    Apple and Aetna held secret meetings last week to bring Apple's health- and fitness-tracking device, Apple Watch, to Aetna customers, according to three sources who spoke with CNBC. 

    Aetna, which covers an estimated 23 million people, is negotiating a deal with Apple to either provide the smartwatch for free or at a discounted rate to its members. 

    Recently, Apple has focused on developing new health sensors for people with chronic disease, according to a CNBC report in April.

    Apple Watch recently surpassed Fitbit as the top-selling health-tracking device, after shipments reached an estimated 22 million in early 2017. 

