North Texas Twins Born in Different Years

J'aiden Alexander Sanchez born in 2016 weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces. His 5 pound, 4 ounce twin brother Jordan Xavier Sanchez was born in 2017

    Medical City Arlington
    Jordan Xavier Sanchez 5lbs 4oz (left) arrived at 12:12 a.m. just minutes after his twin brother J'aiden Alexander Sanchez 6lbs 3oz (right).

    An Arlington family celebrated the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017 in an unusual way, with the birth of twin boys in two different years.

    Medical City Arlington says Cassandra Martinez was due to deliver her third and fourth babies on Jan. 20, but they came early.

    J'aiden Alexander Sanchez was the first to arrive at 11:46 p.m. on Dec. 31 while Jordan Xavier Sanchez arrived at 12:12 a.m. on New Year's Day, making him the first baby born at Medical City Arlington in 2017.

    "I definitely was not expecting to spend the holiday, but I am glad they're here and healthy," said Cassandra Martinez, the twins' mother.

    In addition to having different birthdays, the Sanchez twins are the third set of twins of this generation in their father's family.

    The hospital says twin brothers born on different days in different years, may be as rare as a one-in-a-million occurrence, according to some estimates.

