Trump Administration Floats Compromise on Health Care

After failing to garner enough support in the House of Representatives, the American Health Care Act Bill has been pulled.

Vice President Mike Pence spent Monday night working with Republicans on a compromise proposal for the health care overhaul that died in the House last month, NBC News reported.

Details of the new proposal emerged after Pence met with moderate Republicans at the White House and the conservative Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill.

It would let states opt out of essential health benefits, a major sticking point in the inter-Republican battle over the American Health Care Act that Trump and Paul Ryan supported. The head of the Freedom Caucus, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., called the compromise proposal "a solid idea."

The meeting came after President Donald Trump told NBC News he is serious about reaching a deal on health care and believes reaching consensus among Republicans is a better way forward than working with Democrats.

Trump Urges Bipartisan Effort on 'A Better Bill'