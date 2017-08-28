SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 28: Jeff Samardzija #29 of the San Francisco Giants, right, is congratulated by Nick Hundley #5 after getting the final out in a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on August 28, 2017 in San Diego, California. The Giants won 3-0. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — The Giants scored just four runs over three games at Chase Field. Jeff Samardzija made sure a struggling offense wouldn’t need to do much on the first night at Petco Park.

Samardzija needed just 102 pitches to beat the Padres 3-0 and give the Giants their second shutout of the season. He struck out five, walked none, and allowed just three singles.

The Padres did not get a base hit that left the infield until Cory Spangenberg’s single to right with two outs in the eighth. That’s one fact, here are five more …

—- Through 132 games, the Giants had just two complete games: Madison Bumgarner’s eight-inning complete-game loss here in April, and Ty Blach’s shutout of the Phillies. Samardzija’s pitch count was under control the entire night. He needed just 72 pitches to get through six, and 10 more for a dominant seventh. Mark Melancon warmed up in the eighth but Samardzija got through it at 93 pitches and Melancon sat back down.

—- Crawford has been the Giants’ hottest hitter for a couple weeks now. He hit a 411-foot shot to right-center in the fourth, getting the Giants on the board. The homer was the 12th for Crawford, who lost his 10-game hitting streak during a pinch-hit appearance Sunday.

—- Joe Panik hit a long shot at Chase Field that was so close to being fair that Bochy asked his replay guys to take a long look at it. He straightened it out Monday, smoking a two-run shot off the right field pole to give Samardzija a 3-0 lead in the eighth. The homer was Panik’s eighth.

—- Hector Sanchez, an Arenado-ish Giant-killer of late, grounded out three times. Perhaps the Giants finally figured him out.

—- Jhoulys Chacin lasted just five innings. It was tied for his shortest start this season at Petco Park, where he has a 1.86 ERA.