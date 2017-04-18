A wreath is placed at Lotta's Fountain in San Francisco to remember the victims of the 1906 Earthquake. (April 18, 2017)

Tuesday morning marked the 111th anniversary of the devastating 1906 earthquake and five in San Francisco.

City leaders and community members gathered at Lotta's Fountain — one of the oldest monuments in the city by the bay and one-time gathering place for earthquake survivors — to remember the lives lost after the quake and sweeping blaze. The large group then meandered to the corner of 20th and Church Streets to continue the annual traditional of painting a famous fire hydrant, which is known for helping save the Mission District more than a century ago.

The blaring sounds of fire engines roared exactly at 5:12 a.m. to mark the exact time when the earth violently shook 111 years ago.

Last year's anniversary remembrance marked the first time in which no original survivors were on hand to recall the terrifying day.