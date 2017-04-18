111 Years Later: San Francisco Remembers 1906 Earthquake Victims | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

111 Years Later: San Francisco Remembers 1906 Earthquake Victims

By Pete Suratos

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    A wreath is placed at Lotta's Fountain in San Francisco to remember the victims of the 1906 Earthquake. (April 18, 2017)

    Tuesday morning marked the 111th anniversary of the devastating 1906 earthquake and five in San Francisco.

    City leaders and community members gathered at Lotta's Fountain — one of the oldest monuments in the city by the bay and one-time gathering place for earthquake survivors — to remember the lives lost after the quake and sweeping blaze. The large group then meandered to the corner of 20th and Church Streets to continue the annual traditional of painting a famous fire hydrant, which is known for helping save the Mission District more than a century ago.

    The blaring sounds of fire engines roared exactly at 5:12 a.m. to mark the exact time when the earth violently shook 111 years ago.

    Last year's anniversary remembrance marked the first time in which no original survivors were on hand to recall the terrifying day.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices