13-Year-Old Girl Hit and Killed by Car in Sunnyvale - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

13-Year-Old Girl Hit and Killed by Car in Sunnyvale

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    13-Year-Old Girl Hit and Killed by Car in Sunnyvale

    A 13-year-old girl died Thursday after a car struck her in Sunnyvale, according to Department of Public Safety officials.

    At 12:14 p.m., someone flagged down an officer saying that a crash involving a pedestrian had just occurred on Fremont Avenue west of Manet Drive.

    The pedestrian, a juvenile, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

    The driver of the car that struck her remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. It does not appear as if drugs or alcohol were involved, public safety officials said.

    The crash closed a portion of Fremont Avenue, but the street was reopened at about 3 p.m.

    The crash remains under ingestion, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Investigator Dzanh Le at (408) 730-7109.

    Published at 8:16 PM PDT on Jul 27, 2017 | Updated at 8:17 PM PDT on Jul 27, 2017
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices