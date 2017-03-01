Two men who were caught on surveillance video parachuting off a Hilton Hotel tower in downtown San Francisco are now in police custody after being booked on trespassing charges. Search for a third person is underway. Pete Suratos reports.

Two men who were caught on surveillance video parachuting off a Hilton Hotel tower in downtown San Francisco are now in police custody after being booked on trespassing charges.

A little after midnight, San Francisco police received a call from security officers at the Hilton Hotel on O’Farrell Street reporting three people who parachuted off the tower behind the hotel in Union Square, one of the city's most popular tourist destinations, SF police Sgt Matt Rodgers said.

Video South Bay Community Mourns Loss of Little League President

At around the same time one of a patrol cars from the Tenderloin police station spotted the two male suspects in their mid-20s near Ellis and Jones streets, Rodgers said.

One of the suspects was already on the ground and the other was coming in to land when police arrived, he said. Both men landed a block from the Tenderloin police station.

They were taken into custody and booked.

Hotel security told police their surveillance footage had caught at least two men and one woman in the air.

The female suspect remains at large.

Video footage shows the suspects being taken into the police station in a patrol car along with the parachutes, which were brought in as evidence. One of the suspects blew a kiss at the camera.

According to Rodgers, there is no law preventing people from parachuting. but because the individuals were trespassing in a restricted area of the hotel they were booked on trespassing charges.

Rodgers said he can’t remember seeing this kind of an incident taking place in downtown San Francisco during his 18-year career. People have parachuted off the Golden Gate Bridge though, he said.