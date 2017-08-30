A Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy was killed and two California Highway Patrol officers were injured during a shootout Wednesday near a Sacramento County motel, officials said.

NBC-affiliate KCRA reports Robert French, a 21-year veteran of the sheriff's department, died on the way to the hospital. The CHP officers were hospitalized in stable condition.

The incident began when a women led CHP officers on a vehicle chase in what was believed to be a stolen car. The investigation then led officers to a Sacramento hotel.

Authorities said a male suspect had exited the room and fired at a deputy on the hotel balcony. The male suspect was also hit with gunfire and is in custody.

Two women have also been arrested, according to officials.

No other information was immediately available.

