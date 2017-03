A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported five miles of San Juan Bautista at 3:55 a.m., the USGS reported.

The earthquake struck 12 miles west of Hollister, California and 35 miles of San Jose City Hall.

No injuries or damages have been reported so far. The earthquake was felt as far as Gilroy, according to some reports.

