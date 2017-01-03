49ers' Battle With City Over Levi's Stadium Heating Up

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their season Sunday, but their battle with the city of Santa Clara over their billion-dollar stadium is far from over.

The Santa Clara Stadium Authority board met behind closed doors Tuesday afternoon to discuss the possibility of taking over control of Levi's Stadium, a move the city has vowed to make if the team refuses to comply with the city's request for financial data.

It's been months since the city formally requested financial documents from the 49ers to ensure taxpayer dollars are not being used to pay for non-NFL events at the stadium. The City Council believes the documents will show if such funds have been used illegally. The 49ers have been reluctant to hand over the documents, saying they contain sensitive data that could compromise future events.

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor was unable to comment on Tuesday's closed session, but in October, she gave the 49ers an ultimatum.

"If they don’t cure the breach, we are going to take steps to take back management of the stadium," she said. "If they're not managing the stadium properly, we will get someone who will."

No representatives from the 49ers attended the closed meeting, but a team spokesperson released a statement, saying in part, "We look forward to sitting down together and working out any differences as partners."