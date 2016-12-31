The San Francisco 49ers are expected to cut ties with general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly sometime after Sunday's final regular season game, according to multiple sources.

Citing league insiders, ESPN's Adam Shefter and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport both wrote Saturday evening that the San Francisco organization will sack both men anytime after Sunday's season finale and no later than Monday.

The move to oust Baalke, the team's front office leader who has faced waves of criticism for his controversial management of the team's roster and coaching staff, comes as no real surprise. Kelly's reported departure may come as a shock to some as the first-year head coach was believed to be safe for at least one more season, according to CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

San Francisco has not commented on the reports.

The 2-13 49ers will close out a dismal 2016 campaign at home on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.