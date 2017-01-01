The San Francisco 49ers have fired general manager Trent Baalke, and head coach Chip Kelly may receive the same fate sometime after Sunday's final regular season game, according to CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

Jed York, the organization's CEO, reportedly told Baalke on Friday that he would be out of a job come Sunday, Maiocco reported. The official termination announcement is expected to be handed down after the 49ers close the regular season Sunday afternoon.

Maiocco added that York is expected to have a sit-down with Kelly following Sunday's season finale and make a decision regarding the head coach's future.

The move to oust Baalke, the team's front office leader who has faced waves of criticism for his controversial management of the team's roster and coaching staff, comes as no real surprise. Since appearing in Super Bowl XLVII back in 2013 behind head coach Jim Harbaugh, the 49ers parted ways with the leader on the sidelines before gradually plummeting to the league's cellar. Under-performing draft selections and less-than-stellar free agency acquisitions are just some of the grievances that have been linked to Baalke in recent years.

The 49ers also lost a franchise-record 13 games in a row this season and currently sit at 2-13, the second-worst mark in the NFL.

Kelly's reported departure may come as a shock to some as the first-year head coach was believed to be safe for at least one more season, according to Maiocco. Kelly will most likely get the boot in order for the franchise to overhaul the front office and start fresh with new leadership.