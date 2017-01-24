49ers Freeze Season Ticket Prices Through 2018 Season

The 49ers on Tuesday informed season ticket holders that ticket prices will not increase for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

"We are announcing that 49ers season ticket pricing will be frozen through the 2018 season," the team wrote in an email to its season ticket holders. "Invoices for your 2017 season tickets will be made available to view and pay online in the coming weeks, including the option to enroll in a multimonth payment plan.

"Thank you for your valued and continued support as a 49ers Season Ticket Member. We look forward to serving you this season!"

The 49ers will enter the 2017 season with a new general manager and head coach after firing both Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly after a 2-14 season.