49ers Great Dwight Clark Announces He Has ALS | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

49ers Great Dwight Clark Announces He Has ALS

By Stephen Ellison

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images file
    Dwight Clark (right) with Joe Montana in 2011.

    Former 49ers receiver Dwight Clark, the man responsible for The Catch, announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has ALS.

    The message, posted about 6 p.m., contains a link to a letter Clark wrote detailing his diagnosis.

    Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly called Lou Gehrig's disease, is a nervous system disease that affects muscles and physical function, according to the ALS Association website.

    Clark, 60, played nine seasons with the 49ers and is famous for making a leaping catch in the back of the end zone against the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship game that propelled the 49ers to their first Super Bowl championship.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices