49ers Great Dwight Clark Announces He Has ALS

Former 49ers receiver Dwight Clark, the man responsible for The Catch, announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has ALS.
The message, posted about 6 p.m., contains a link to a letter Clark wrote detailing his diagnosis.
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly called Lou Gehrig's disease, is a nervous system disease that affects muscles and physical function, according to the ALS Association website.
Clark, 60, played nine seasons with the 49ers and is famous for making a leaping catch in the back of the end zone against the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship game that propelled the 49ers to their first Super Bowl championship.
