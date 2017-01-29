49ers Hire John Lynch as New General Manager: Report

John Lynch was an All-Pro NFL strong safety and is a Stanford alum.

The 49ers on Sunday hired former NFL star safety John Lynch as general manager, a source confirmed to CSNBayArea.com on Sunday night.

The hiring was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lynch, 45, was hired to cap a weekend that saw presumptive 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, meet with known finalists George Paton and Terry McDonough. There were also reports that the 49ers could hire former Tampa Bay general manager Mark Dominik. The hiring of Lynch is a surprise move. Lynch has been an NFL analyst for FOX.

Lynch is also one of 15 modern-day finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which will be voted on Saturday in Houston.