Kyle Shanahan, the offensive coordinator for the NFC Championship-bound Atlanta Falcons, could now be the San Francisco 49ers' top choice to fill the void at head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Shefter.

Citing league sources, Shefter on Monday tweeted that the 49ers organization has been "honing in" on Shanahan after recent reports surfaced suggesting that the Josh McDaniels, the New England offensive coordinator and other front-runner for the San Francisco gig, was "conflicted" about uprooting his family and heading west to lead the 49ers. Shefter added that McDaniels is expected to stay put with the Patriots for the 2017 campaign.

Kyle Shanahan, the son of two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Shanahan, sat down for his first interview with San Francisco on Jan. 6.

San Francisco — the only NFL team with a head coaching vacancy at this time — also has Seattle Seahawks assistant Tom Cable on its potential wish list.