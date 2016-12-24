49ers' Hyde Exits With Knee Injury in Fourth Quarter vs Rams

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 24: Carlos Hyde #28 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES -- Running back Carlos Hyde’s quest Saturday to become the 11th player in 49ers history to rush for 1,000 yards or more in a single season came to an abrupt end with a knee injury sustained early in the fourth quarter.

Hyde, who last week was named as the second alternate for the NFC Pro Bowl team, entered the game with 950 yards and six touchdowns on 204 rushing attempts. He had 38 yards rushing on 13 rushing attempts against the Los Angeles Rams before leaving the game with more than 12 minutes remaining.

Hyde caught a pass to the left when Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines went low, just as Hyde was turning to run upfield. Hyde fumbled, and the Rams defensive lineman Morgan Fox recovered the ball.

Hyde was led back to the locker room for further observation. The 49ers immediately announced he was out for the remainder of the game. It was no immediately known if there's a chance Hyde could play in the season finale next week against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.

The Rams cashed in five plays later on Jared Goff’s 2-yard scoring pass to tight end Tyler Higbee.

Hyde scored a 19-yard pass from Colin Kaepernick to give the 49ers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.