49ers Player Tramaine Brock Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence: Police | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Drought Emergency Lifted for Most of CA
logo_bay_2x
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Coverage of the San Francisco 49ers

49ers Player Tramaine Brock Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence: Police

By Robert Handa and Kristofer Noceda

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 06: Tramaine Brock #26 of the San Francisco 49ers intercepts a pass by Matt Schaub #8 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter during their game at Candlestick Park on October 6, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

    San Francisco 49ers player Tramaine Brock was arrested by Santa Clara police in connection to a domestic incident.

    Police said Brock, 28, was arrested Thursday for felony domestic violence and booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

    Officers responded at 9:35 p.m. to investigate a report of a domestic violence incident. When officers arrived they found a woman with visible injuries. Police said the woman was in a dating relationship with Brock, who is a resident of Santa Clara.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices