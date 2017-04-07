SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 06: Tramaine Brock #26 of the San Francisco 49ers intercepts a pass by Matt Schaub #8 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter during their game at Candlestick Park on October 6, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers player Tramaine Brock was arrested by Santa Clara police in connection to a domestic incident.

Police said Brock, 28, was arrested Thursday for felony domestic violence and booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Officers responded at 9:35 p.m. to investigate a report of a domestic violence incident. When officers arrived they found a woman with visible injuries. Police said the woman was in a dating relationship with Brock, who is a resident of Santa Clara.

No other information was immediately available.