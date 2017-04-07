San Francisco 49ers player Tramaine Brock was arrested by Santa Clara police in connection to a domestic incident.
Police said Brock, 28, was arrested Thursday for felony domestic violence and booked into Santa Clara County Jail.
Officers responded at 9:35 p.m. to investigate a report of a domestic violence incident. When officers arrived they found a woman with visible injuries. Police said the woman was in a dating relationship with Brock, who is a resident of Santa Clara.
No other information was immediately available.
Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago