49ers Reach Agreement with Brian Hoyer: Report

Coach Kyle Shanahan has reportedly secured his first quarterback for the 49ers.

The 49ers on Wednesday reached a contract agreement with free-agent quarterback Brian Hoyer on a two-year contract, the NFL Network reported. Hoyer previously played for Shanahan with the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

The NFL's open-negotiating period concludes Thursday at 1 p.m., at which time contracts can be signed to become official.

Hoyer, 31, has made 31 starts in his eight-year NFL career with Arizona, Cleveland, Houston and Chicago. He spent his first three NFL seasons with New England, appearing in 13 games.

In 2014, Hoyer started a career-high 13 games with the Browns and threw for a career-best 3,326 yards. He completed just 55.3 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Cleveland went 7-6 in Hoyer’s starts.

Last season, Hoyer made five starts for the Bears. He threw six touchdowns and no interceptions in 200 pass attempts for a passer rating of 98.0.

Hoyer is the only quarterback on the 49ers’ roster. Colin Kaepernick opted out of his contract last week, while Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder and Thad Lewis are free agents.