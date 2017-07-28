5 Hospitalized With Minor Injuries After Accident in Front of Facebook HQ in Menlo Park

Five people were taken to the Stanford Medical Center early Friday morning after suffering minor injuries in an accident in front of Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park.

According to Menlo Park police, the accident was reported at 4:12 a.m. after a Toyota sedan collided with a pickup truck after running a red light.

The accident took place on Hacker Way, right in front of the social media giant's famous "thumbs up sign."



The pickup truck was crossing to get into the Facebook campus when the sedan hit it. The sedan was carrying four people including the driver. There was only one person inside the sedan.



No other details were immediately available.









