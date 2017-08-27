50-Acre Vegetation Fire Burning Near Livermore: Cal Fire - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

50-Acre Vegetation Fire Burning Near Livermore: Cal Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    50-Acre Vegetation Fire Burning Near Livermore: Cal Fire
    Shutterstock

    A 50-acre vegetation fire was burning Sunday evening near Livermore in unincorporated Alameda County, fire officials said.

    The fire was reported about 5:40 p.m. off Mines Road, eight miles south of Livermore, according to officials with Cal Fire and the Alameda County Fire Department.

    No structures were immediately threatened, but there are high-voltage power lines in the area, Cal Fire said.

    The blaze appeared to be slowing as it headed into the mountains east of Del Valle Regional Park and Ohlone Regional Wilderness, where there is heavy brush and oak trees, fire officials said.

    Published 58 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices