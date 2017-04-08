Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about a 20-year-old Northern California college student who has been missing since March 30.

The family of Alycia "Aly" Leane Yeoman said in a statement Friday that it is unlike her to disappear and skip her two restaurant jobs.

Authorities said at a news conference that relatives have received several online messages since she went missing. But they wouldn't describe the messages or say if they suspect foul play.

They found her pickup truck and cellphone near a river levee about 50 miles north of Sacramento. They searched the home where she was last seen about 10 miles from the truck. But they wouldn't say if they discovered anything suspicious.

The family says they believe she is alive and needs help.