It may not be the biggest sinkhole in the world.
But it’s possibly the only one with a name. At least a name conceived by the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP Oakland division named a sinkhole along Highway 13 “Steve” on Monday morning. “Please be careful as you pass Steve on southbound 13 in Oakland,” the CHP tweeted.
And then for Steve's creation story: “Steve was born this morning at about 5:20 a.m. on southbound SR-13 just north of Broadway Terrace," the CHP wrote on Facebook. "Steve is approximately 5 feet in diameter and 10 feet deep.”
As far as the CHP Oakland knows, it could be the first time a sinkhole has ever been named. (Though, no agency is known to really track the naming of sinkholes.)
As for why Steve?
The CHP tweeted: "Why not?"
