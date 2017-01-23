A Sinkhole Named 'Steve:' CHP Names Big Hole on Highway 13 in Oakland | NBC Bay Area

A Sinkhole Named 'Steve:' CHP Names Big Hole on Highway 13 in Oakland

By Lisa Fernandez

    NBC Bay Area
    The California Highway Patrol named this sinkhole on Highway 13 "Steve." Jan. 23, 2017

    It may not be the biggest sinkhole in the world.

    But it’s possibly the only one with a name. At least a name conceived by the California Highway Patrol.

    The CHP Oakland division named a sinkhole along Highway 13 “Steve” on Monday morning. “Please be careful as you pass Steve on southbound 13 in Oakland,” the CHP tweeted.

    And then for Steve's creation story: “Steve was born this morning at about 5:20 a.m. on southbound SR-13 just north of Broadway Terrace," the CHP wrote on Facebook. "Steve is approximately 5 feet in diameter and 10 feet deep.”

    As far as the CHP Oakland knows, it could be the first time a sinkhole has ever been named. (Though, no agency is known to really track the naming of sinkholes.)

    As for why Steve?

    The CHP tweeted: "Why not?"

    Contact Lisa Fernandez at lisa.fernandez@nbcuni.com or 408-432-4758. Follow on Twitter at @ljfernandez

     

