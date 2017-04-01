The Peninsula artist is still learning the strokes of her brush, but accepted a month-long challenge that honors women of influence. (Published April 1, 2017)

Filling an empty wall can be a challenge, but inspiration struck a Peninsula artist when she stumbled upon an online call to honor female trailblazers every day during Women's History Month.

"I knew I had this show and I had to do about 25 pieces, which is more than I’ve ever had to do," said Lisa Chu, the artist-in-residence at Bamboo Hair and Body in Half Moon Bay. "I was really just percolating in my mind for inspiration and surfing on Instagram and saw this thing called the 'Badass Women Challenge.'"

The artists, Sarah Pearson and Sam Zabell, specialize in hand-lettering and calligraphy, and urged their fans to tip their hats at pioneering actresses, politicians, writers, activists, and more. The list includes Edith Wharton, the first woman to win a Pulitzer prize for fiction; Madeleine Albright, the first female Secretary of State; Marie Curie, the first woman to win a Nobel Prize; and Lucy Brewer, the first female marine.

"As soon as I saw the list, I said, 'That’s it! I’m going to draw portraits of these women, one a day, every day, during the month of January,'" Chu recalled.

An added challenge: she has never drawn faces before.

Guess who's back, baby!? It's the #badasswomenchallenge, just in time for the new year! I've also asked the super awesome @samzawrites to help me co-host because she is totally like-minded and talented and JUST. SO. GREAT. So, January 1st, it's time to bust out the brush pens, paintbrushes, pencils, iPads, scissors, bullet journals, crayons, typewriters, or ANYTHING else you create with -- and let these women inspire you! Post your work with #badasswomenchallenge every day (or whenever you feel like jumping in), for a chance to be featured! Repost this image if you're participating so it's in your feed, and to help spread the word! Let's do this! P.S. If you've been with me awhile, you might notice some repeats, but I wanted to start back up strong with some of the most badass women we've done so far! A post shared by sarah pearson (@theinkyhand) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:37pm PST

Chu, who is admittedly still learning the strokes of her brush, said she also knew that she was embarking on a history lesson.

"What I noticed is that before the project started, probably half of these people I knew very little to nothing about, so I knew I had to go do research," she said of women she learned along the way were "bold" and "daring."

While familiar with some of the humanitarians, she said she needed to brush up on some current female role models, including Emma Watson.

"I had to get to know her, I didn’t know who she was!" Chu said. "I didn’t know who Emma Watson was!"

Chu started and completed one piece on each day of the challenge.

"I was just experimenting and throwing a bunch of ink on the page," Chu recounted. "I was surprised by what I considered just a really quick sketch or something to get myself to be less afraid of doing something, can end up having resonance with people."

Lisa Chu accepted a daily 'Badass Women' challenge to recreate portraits of inspiring women at a solo exhibition at Bamboo Hair and Body in Half Moon Bay, Calif. (April 1, 2017)

Photo credit: Rebecca Greenway

Chu's work will appear through May at Hair and Body, where four local artists are invited each year to sell their artwork. Chu will also be hosting a workshop on painting "Bold, Audacious, Daring Women Portraits" on Sunday.

"I’m asking people to choose a 'badass' woman that inspires them," Chu said. "Bring an image and maybe a sentence that you know about them and we’ll use that to inspire our painting."

Chu surprised herself by participating in the month-long challenge that ended on March 31, but the experience taught her how to be a little more "badass" herself, she said.

"I wasn’t someone that grew up drawing or painting or ever thinking I could do it," Chu said. "I’ve always found that some kind of a daily challenge, to make something every day, I always grow."