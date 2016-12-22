After Being Shut Down by California DMV, Uber Takes Self-Driving Cars to Arizona | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1

After Being Shut Down by California DMV, Uber Takes Self-Driving Cars to Arizona

By Scott Budman

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Uber
    Uber cars departed for Arizona Thursday morning by truck. Uber will be expanding its self-driving pilot there in the next few weeks. (Dec. 22, 2016)

    After publicly fighting with the California DMV, San Francisco-based ride sharing giant Uber is taking its driverless show on the road, to Arizona.

    In a statement released to the press at about 12:30 Thursday, an Uber spokesperson says, “Our cars departed for Arizona this morning by truck. We’ll be expanding our self-driving pilot there in the next few weeks, and we’re excited to have the support of Governor Ducey.”

    Uber cars departed for Arizona Thursday morning by truck. Uber will be expanding its self-driving pilot there in the next few weeks. (Dec. 22, 2016)
    Photo credit: Uber

    Uber also included pictures of the days’ departure, and we’ve reproduced some of them here.

    Wednesday night, Uber admitted that, because of fallout over its refusal to get a permit from the DMV, it has to put its driverless testing on hold in San Frrancisco. At the time, the company hinted that it would try to continue the program somewhere in California, but it seems the plan has since changed.

    Scott rolls on Twitter: @scottbudman

    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices