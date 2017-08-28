After Making Game Debut, Raiders' Penn Says He'll be Ready

After missing all of training camp until the middle of last week, Donald Penn was back in the Raiders lineup Saturday night.

Oakland’s Pro Bowl left tackle played 19 snaps against the Cowboys in exhibition game No. 3 and quickly pronounced himself on track to be ready for the regular season that begins Sept. 10 against the Titans.

“I was happy with where my conditioning was,” Penn told the media. “I was surprised to be honest with you, because going into it, you never know. You work out as much as you want, but it’s hard to simulate actual football. I was surprised at where I was … I put in a lot of work, so it paid off.”

Penn’s return meant Marshall Newhouse, who had moved into Penn’s spot on the left side, could return to right tackle.

Penn, who was holding out to get a bump in his contract, said he decided to return because the Raiders have something special heading into 2017 and he wants to be a part of it. He had been working out on his own.

“I came back for my teammates, for my teammates and coaches,” Penn said, according to Eddie Paskal of Raiders.com. “We got a good thing going. I knew Week 3, I needed to get myself ready for Week 1 (of the regular season). That was in my head. At the end of the day, I have to make sure I’m going to be the best Donald Penn on Sundays for my teammates. That’s why I made the decision to come back, because I had to make sure I could be the best ‘DP’ when it comes to Tennessee.”

Penn said after Saturday’s game that he believes the Raiders will be fair with him and listen to his request for a new deal now that he’s back with the team.

“That’s the plan,” Penn said. “We have a great owner, a good GM. I came in here putting my trust in them. That’s what they told me. I’m going to sit here and wait and control what I can control. That’s trying to get better from what I put out there today.”

Penn may get more snaps this Thursday night in the team’s final exhibition game against the visiting Seahawks.